The Soapbox: Books unite us. Censorship divides us.

In honor of Banned Books Week, September 18 through 24, the Manchester City Library invites you to learn more about ongoing censorship attempts throughout the country.

Book challenges and bans have been increasing dramatically in the past couple of years. According to the American Library Association (ALA), 2021 saw twice as many book challenges as 2020, and the highest number of challenges in 20 years. Although we do not yet have final numbers for 2022, so far the number of book challenges this year is far outpacing 2021. ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom tracked 729 challenges to library, school and university materials and services in 2021, resulting in more than 1,597 individual book challenges or removals. The actual number of book challenges is likely much higher, as ALA estimates over 82% of book challenges go unreported.

What books are being challenged?

The ALA reports that most targeted books were by or about Black or LGBTQIA+ persons. Each year, ALA releases a list of the ten most challenged books of the previous year.

Top Ten Most Challenged Books of 2021

How do libraries choose books for their collections?

Libraries strive to create balanced, relevant collections for all members of their communities. In most public libraries, professional librarians select books based on a list of criteria outlined in the library’s collection development policy, such as: community needs and interests, quality, contemporary significance, and critical reviews. You can view the Manchester City Library’s Collection Policy here. Ultimate responsibility for the titles chosen by the library lies with the Library Director and Board of Trustees. If a member of the community requests reconsideration of any library material or program, the Manchester City Library will follow procedures outlined in our Reconsideration Policy.

The next time you are in the Main library, please visit the Banned Books display by the information desk in the rotunda, where you can browse frequently banned books throughout the years and view infographics on recent book challenge attempts. To learn more about book challenges, censorship, and Banned Books Week, please visit the Banned and Challenged Books website of the ALA Office of Intellectual Freedom. Are you looking for a certain banned or challenged book or have specific questions? Please see a librarian at the library information desk.

