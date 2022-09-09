The skid stops here! New Hampshire victorious at last

Reading, Pa. – New Hampshire fell behind three separate times against Reading on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium, but they responded to tie the game each time. In the end, the Fisher Cats (22-39, 53-76) won, 11-7, in 11 innings over the Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies, 28-32, 57-72).

The Fisher Cats surrendered the lead three separate times, too, but Cam Eden’s three-run homer in the top of the 11th gave New Hampshire some breathing room. Gabriel Ponce closed out the bottom half with the clean frame, giving New Hampshire their first win since August 26 at Somerset. The Fisher Cats longest losing streak of the season was halted at 10 games.

Addison Barger played hero with three doubles and three RBIs. He is the first New Hampshire player to hit three doubles in a game this season. His two-bagger in the top of the 10th scored newcomer Angel Del Rosario and put New Hampshire in front, 7-6.

Reading answered with clutch hits to extend the game. Michael De La Cruz crushed a game-tying RBI double in the bottom of the ninth, and 2021 Fisher Cat Kevin Vicuna tied things up, 7-7, with a RBI single in the 10th.

Ultimately, New Hampshire’s offense was too much for Reading. The Fisher Cats had 11 hits to the Fightin Phils’ eight, and four players had multiple RBIs for New Hampshire.

Barger finished 4-for-5 with two runs, three RBIs and a walk. Sebastian Espino was 2-for-5 with one run and two RBIs. His solo homer tied the game, 3-3, in the fourth inning, and his RBI double knotted things up, 4-4, in the sixth.

Will Robertson busted his slump with a clutch two-out, two-RBI double in the eighth to give New Hampshire their first lead, 6-4. Robertson leads the active roster with 21 doubles this season.

Reading loaded the bases with no outs in the second inning, putting Fisher Cats starter Luis Quinones in a tough spot. All things considered, he worked out of the jam well. Two Fightin Phils grounders plated a pair of runs, and Reading led, 2-0, entering the third inning.

Quinones finished with 5.0 innings of work and four runs, three of which were earned. He walked one batter and struck out seven, his third highest punchout total at Double-A in 2022. Jol Concepcion worked 2.0 perfect innings with three strikeouts, and Andrew Bash (W, 10-4) became the first player in the Eastern League to double digit wins. He allowed one earned run in 2.1 innings of relief.