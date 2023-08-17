The Ruta Beggars at the Francestown Old Meeting House, August 20th. 

FRANCESTOWN, NH – The Francestown Old Meeting House “Sunday at 4” event series hosts The Ruta Beggars, a New England-based quintet on Sunday, August 20 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Appealing to traditional and progressive acoustic music fans alike, The Ruta Beggars combine bluegrass and early swing to create intricate vocal harmonies, fiery instrumentals, and plenty of fun. They have been praised for their creative yet tasteful arrangements and charming performances, winning Thomas Point’s band competition in 2019.

Best-of-friends since the inception of the group, the Ruta Beggars include Micah Nicol (guitar), Sofia Chiarandini (fiddle), Ariel Wyner (mandolin), Trevin Nelson (banjo), and Noah Harrington (bass).

The five musicians met while studying in the American Roots Program at the Berklee College of Music and since 2018 have brought the joy of their live shows to audiences across the U.S. and Canada from festival stages to storied folk listening rooms. You can sample their music at therutabeggars.com.

Bring a picnic, lawn chairs or blankets, and enjoy summertime music on the lawn at the Old Meeting House from 4 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 20. In case of rain the show will move inside the Old Meeting House.

This event is the eighth of the summer 2023 “Sundays at 4” series which has been bringing diverse and entertaining music to Francestown. The last event of the summer will feature North River Music, on August 27.