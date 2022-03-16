GOFFSTOWN, NH – The Russian Invasion of Ukraine – Why Did it Happen? What Are the Global Implications? Join the discussion in-person (or virtually) Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at Goffstown Public Library, 2 High Street.

Get a better understanding of the history behind Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its global implications in this presentation and conversation with Goffstowner and Saint Anselm College faculty member Professor Anne Holthoefer, Ph.D., of the Department of Politics at Saint Anselm College.

Registration required at https://bit.ly/GPLUkraine329. You can attend this program either in-person or virtually, make your selection in the registration form.

Contact: Elizabeth Weilbacher 603-497-2102 elizabethw@goffstownlibrary.com