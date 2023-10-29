The rest of the story: ‘Treasure trove’ of poster art basis for upcoming Millyard Museum exhibition

MANCHESTER, NH – Back in April we ran a story about a “treasure trove” of posters discovered in a storage room at the Elliot Hospital.

Dottie Kelley, at the time president of Elliot Associates, opened a water-stained cardboard tube that held four colorful posters in mint conditoin featuring a “big top” theme, signed “J. Cuddy.”

A bit of detective work led Kelley to find out that artist Jeff Cuddy has made a name for himself as assistant to Bob Montana, creator of the Archie Comics series. His wife was a junior associate volunteer for the Elliot back in the day. The posters were created for a fundraising event to raise money for the hospital’s cancer center.

Last week I was invited to the Millyard Museum to hear the rest of the story. Thanks to our story the posters have found a new home – and inspired an upcoming exhibition at the museum. “Posted: A Collection of Posters from Manchester’s Past,” opens Nov. 16 with a reception at 5:30 p.m. at the museum, located at 200 Bedford St.

Press play on the 5-minute video below to hear the rest of the story as told by Dottie Kelley, during a brief reception at the museum.