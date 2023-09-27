The Residence at 1000 Elm, new high-rise apartment homes in downtown Manchester, now leasing

MANCHESTER, NH – Imagine living 20 stories above Elm Street, in the second-tallest building in Manchester. You look out and see the hustle and bustle of the Queen City – the shops, restaurants, entertainment, parades, and of course, the fireworks on Fourth of July – all of it, just outside your window!

Well, you do not have to imagine any longer. The Residence at 1000 Elm is ready for you to call it HOME!

The Residence at 1000 Elm features high-rise, luxury apartment homes complete with gleaming quartz countertops in both the kitchen and bathroom, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, designer flooring throughout, and garage parking.

Conveniently located in the heart of Manchester, The Residence at 1000 Elm not only overlooks Elm Street, but the Merrimack River, and everything in between. Residents who call this community home are mere steps away from a plethora of local restaurants and boutique-style shopping – some within the building – and so much more.

Nearby attractions include SNHU Arena, Palace Theatre, Delta Dental Stadium, Currier Art Museum, and Mall of NH. In addition, The Residence at 1000 Elm is one hour from Boston, one hour from the Seacoast, and two hours from North Conway.

The Residence at 1000 Elm currently offers 1- and 2-bedroom units, with additional floorplans on the horizon. In addition, qualifying applicants can take advantage of a $500 security deposit special presently running.*

*Special is subject to change, restrictions may apply.

For more information about The Residence at 1000 Elm and to view more photos visit, 1000elm.com.