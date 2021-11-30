The New Hampshire Business Finance Authority honors 5 NH lenders

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Business Finance Authority is proud to announce the honorees of this year’s Granite State Awards. Five New Hampshire lenders were honored for their exceptional work helping Granite State companies access the funds they need to grow their businesses.

The New Hampshire Business Finance Authority’s mission is to help New Hampshire businesses secure the capital they need to expand, succeed, and create more jobs.

“These lenders are out on the front lines assisting our state’s businesses and we wanted to honor them for their utilization of the BFA to help businesses secure capital,” stated James Key-Wallace, Executive Director of the New Hampshire Business Finance Authority. “As businesses expand it creates more jobs and propels our economy in a positive direction, cementing New Hampshire as a great place to work and call home.”

The celebratory event took place at the Bank of NH Stage in Concord. The award recipients were Frank Teas of Millyard Bank for the Loan Guarantee of the Year. Deb Tessier, Bank of New Hampshire for being the CAP (Capital Access Program) Lender of the Year. David Weed of Service Federal Credit Union for the Bond Deal of the year with the Sig Sauer expansion in Rochester. Peter Rayno of Enterprise Bank received the veteran-owned business loan of the year, and Ron Magoon of Franklin Savings Bank received the Community Impact Award for his work in revitalizing downtown Franklin.

For More information on the New Hampshire Business Finance Authority please contact the BFA at 603-415-0190 or visit their website at NHBFA.com.