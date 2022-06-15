The NASWA – a tropical getaway just one hour from Manchester!

LACONIA, NH – It’s hard to imagine that just an hour north of Manchester is a colorful getaway that offers up vacation fun for the entire family.

The NASWA Resort is a family-owned and operated vacation hot spot since it was founded in 1935.

Known for their colorful cottages and “World Famous NazBar & Grill” on the largest privately owned sandy beach on Lake Winnipesaukee, the NASWA Resort is located just minutes from all the Weirs Beach action. NASWA features plenty of dock space for guests and diners along their beautiful Paugus Bay shoreline.

The NASWA Resort offers a variety of accommodations including colorful one- and two-bedroom cottages, AquaVista Terrace and Beachside room, and double suites, and plenty of options for a couples’ retreat or a large family outing.

The NASWA Resort is home to the Blue Bistro which is open for breakfast, dinner and cocktails. Peruse the restaurant’s dinner menu, which offers chef specialties for all appetites and cravings. Whether you’re looking for a light summer salad or a perfectly cooked steak, the Blue Bistro promises to become your new favorite Lakes Region restaurant! Fine dining in a relaxed atmosphere offering prime steaks, fresh seafood and gracious hospitality. It’s no wonder they call it “Brilliantly Crafted Cuisine!” There is nothing like enjoying a sunset lake view while indulging in desserts made by NASWA matriarch Hope Makris.

When it’s time for refreshments, the NazBar & Grill has so much to offer! Where else can you dine with your toes in the sand? Everything tastes better beachside! You’ll enjoy tropical drinks and a tasty menu for lunch or dinner. The tropical vibe is alive in New Hampshire at the NazBar & Grill. The days are filled with live music and entertainment along with theme weekend events. Relax by the fire pits in the evenings. The NazBar & Grill is even great fun on rainy days, as it is covered by tents with heaters and flat-screen TVs.

If you live in New Hampshire and haven’t been to the NASWA Resort, you are missing out on a truly unique, historic boutique resort founded by the Makris family. Not surprisingly, the resort has won many “Best of” awards over the years, and it’s no wonder that New Hampshire Magazine named the NASWA as Editor’s pick for “Quintessential Fun for All.” Blue Bistro was recently named one of the Top 15 restaurants in NH, and in 2016 Boston Parents Paper voted the NASWA Resort as one of the Top 5 Best Summer Resorts for families in New England.

So, what are YOU waiting for? If you live in southern New Hampshire, you owe it to yourself to plan a day trip, a weekend or a week-long getaway at the NASWA Resort and experience it for yourself.

The NASWA Resort, NazBar & Grill and Blue Bistro are located at 1086 Weirs Blvd., Laconia, NH 03246 / 888.55.NASWA / www.NASWA.com.