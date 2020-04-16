The legislature must safely meet for the people of New Hampshire

O P I N I O N

Marginalized groups have lived on the frontlines of pain and suffering in New Hampshire long before the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to be among those most impacted during this unprecedented crisis.

While many of us begin to adjust to a new normal of restricted grocery budgets, face first time unemployment, or feel socially ostracized, we should recognize Granite Staters for whom this is not new. It is critical that the New Hampshire state legislature meet to move forward legislation that seeks to provide for all Granite Staters and namely those facing addiction, domestic abuse, and homelessness whose affliction has only amplified during this crisis.

As a member of the Manchester community, I see first-hand the great need for legislation like HB 1656, providing relief for sex workers reporting a sexual assault, SB 708, establishing insurance coverage for treatment alternatives to opioids, and HB 1703, establishing a group to review regulations and policies to reduce food waste and share food with the hungry, just to name a few.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlights considerable inequities in our society which have placed those with limited resources at risk for decades and reminds us that at the end of the day the health and safety of our neighbors ensures the health and safety of the whole neighborhood. I urge the safe reconvening of legislative work so that we can get back to bettering our neighborhoods and the entire Granite State.

Representative Nicole Klein-Knight represents Hillsborough District 11.