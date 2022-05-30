The heroics of being alive

At the end of last week’s long difficult life journey, I stood in the back parking lot of my daughter’s school listening to their Memorial Day concert. There was a small section up front reserved for a half dozen veterans, and each class took turns singing some patriotic anthem.

My daughter’s class drew the “American the Beautiful” straw and she sang delightfully, mimicking the motions of a tall tree, fruited plains and crowning thy good. This is the same as I did when I was her age. And the next day there’d be a parade. And then sometime soon is Flag Day and Fourth of July, and there’s Veterans Day and Armed Forces Day. Did you know there’s an actual holiday called Loyalty Day? Some communities still celebrate that.

I confess to just feeling tired by it all. Did you know, for example, that the original last stanza of the poem that became “America the Beautiful” is not “And crown thy good with brotherhood /From sea to shining sea.” Rather, early feminist Katharine Lee Bates ends her poem with the not so gentle reminder, “Till nobler men keep once again / Thy whiter jubilee.” She was referring to Chicago’s “White City” 1893 exposition but the Congregationalists didn’t want there to be any… let’s say mix up… and added the brotherhood line whole cloth.

We sing a song celebrating nature and technology on a day designed to honor the valor of dead soldiers in an elementary school parking lot where I spend too much time scanning the crowd and trying to be situationally aware of for my daughter’s safety.

I feel mixed up. I feel sad about the whole thing.

The Romance

The romance of military service never existed in my family like I see so often in other circles.



My uncle, my father’s brother, was a crew member of a Douglas A-26 Invader, a long-range, heavy bomber. My father always referred to him as a gunner, so as near as I can figure, his job was to man the Invader’s rear 20mm cannons. Some versions of the Invader had gun turrets mounted under the wings, and up to eight 0.50 caliber machine guns mounted in the nose. My uncle’s plane could fly as fast as 355 miles per hour, had a range of 1,400 miles and, finally, could carry up to 4,000 pounds of bombs.



She was powerful, and deadly. No wonder the plane was often referred to as the “grim reaper.”



I don’t know this because he told me. In fact, I know only the most rudimentary details about his role in the service because he refused to talk to me about it. Lord knows I tried. As a young man, such a job felt adventurous and, dare I say it, fun. I begged him for stories, but he’d just smile and shake his head.