‘The Full Monty’: A “cheeky” fun time 

Monday, January 17, 2022The Palace TheatreCulture, The Arts0
MANCHESTER, NH – Based on the cult hit film of the same name, The Full Monty, a 10-time Tony Award nominee, is filled with honest affection, engaging melodies and the most highly anticipated closing number of any show. 

Out of work and out of luck, a group of unemployed steelworkers from Buffalo spy on their wives at a “girls’ night out.” Jealous and feeling emasculated by how much the women enjoyed watching male strippers, they come up with a bold and unclothed way to make some quick cash. 

In preparing, the men find themselves extremely exposed; not merely physically but emotionally. As they conquer their fears, self-consciousness and prejudices, they come to discover that they’re stronger as a group, and the strength that they find in each other gives them the individual courage to “let it go.” 

The Full Monty is a heartwarming story with music you’ll just love. With a raucous mix of razor-sharp humor and toe-tapping pizzazz, this touching, upbeat comedy is a must-see. 

It might be cold outside, but things are heating up at The Palace Theatre January 28 – February 20, 2022. Tickets are available for purchase online at palacetheatre.org or by calling the box office at (603) 668-5588.

