The Founders Academy Public Charter School awarded $155K in CARES Act funds

MANCHESTER, NH – The Founders Academy Public Charter School in Manchester on Dec. 7 learned it would be awarded more than $155,000 in Supplemental Public School Response Funds (SPSRF#2) by the New Hampshire Department of Education. Most of this money comes to the state from the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The money will be used to cover expenses related to COVID including protective equipment, facility upgrades, and technology needs related to remote learning.

Upon receiving news of the grant money for The Founders Academy, Dean of School, Cassie Hayes said, “This grant helped covered the unexpected COVID-related expenses and allows us to continue to provide a safe and rigorous educational experience for all students. We are able to provide a safe learning environment for those students who would like to come into the building and a robust learning environment for those students who choose to work remotely.”

The Founders Academy is a public chartered school encompassing grades 6 through 12 that is free and open to all New Hampshire students. The Academy develops leaders who understand and apply the lessons of the past, demonstrate exceptional character and lead by example. The Academy recognizes the importance of balance in the development of the whole person, and respects each student’s journey.

Principled leadership is fostered by means of a curriculum of classical studies that includes analyzing the lives of great men and women of history, mining the rich classical ideals of the Western tradition, and tracing the evolution of the precious and costly idea of liberty.

The Founders Academy is currently accepting students for most grades for the 2020-2021 school year and recently opened admissions for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more about The Founders Academy or to apply for admission, visit www.thefoundersacademy.org.