The Founders Academy opens admissions for the 2021-2022 school year

MANCHESTER, NH – The Founders Academy public charter school recently opened admissions for the 2021-2022 school year. To apply for admission, visit our website at www.thefoundersacademy.org.

The deadline for applications and associated materials to be submitted is March 15, 2021.

Conveniently located in Manchester, The Founders Academy is an open enrollment, free (no tuition) public charter school serving grades 6-12. Enrollment is open to all applicants who legally reside in the State of New Hampshire.

Founders’ rigorous curriculum focuses on student character and a classical education, including studies in history, leadership, ethics, debate, business and finance, classical literature as well as the standard high school curriculum of math, science, languages, and the arts.

We’re a vibrant community that serves students from 25 communities in New Hampshire. Let us show you what The Founders Academy has to offer your family! For more information, please email admissions@tfanh.org or call (603) 952-4705.

