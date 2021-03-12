The Farmer’s Dinner – TFD90: The Derry Dinner

Dinner on the farm!

The Farmers Dinner welcomes back guest chef Chris Viaud of Greenleaf & Culture for a one-of-a-kind event!

We are excited to partner with the Siragusa family of Derry, New Hampshire, for an evening of culinary excellence as we share the story of their beautiful property. This multi-course menu features special guest chef & owner of Greenleaf & Culture, Chris Viaud alongside chefs

George Bezanson, Robert Gonzalez, Dan Crean, Nicole Mendes, Bj Beisler, Matt Jackson & Keith Sarasin and is inspired by colonial New England cuisine.

In addition, we welcome our friend and owner of Enna Chocolate in Exeter, NH, Enna Grazier to the event! We are proud to use Enna chocolate in the menu.

Click ⇒ here to reserve your seat.

“I am on a mission to explore the full range of exquisite flavors that can be found in chocolate, beginning with raw cacao beans from around the world. Each bean’s origin boasts a unique flavor, which we elevate and honor in the preparation of its chocolate. I invite you to visit our factory for a tour, join us on a chocolate adventure, and enjoy the taste experiences that we create for you through each of our products.” ~ Enna

Learn more about Enna and her store here: https://www.ennachocolate.com/our-story

This one-of-a-kind dinner will sell out so don’t delay in getting your tickets!

Tickets include tax and gratuity.

This is a BYOB event.

In addition, we are offering a special VIP ticket that gives customers a true VIP farm-to-table experience. The VIP ticket allows customers to attend a special tasting and Q&A session with The Farmers Dinner crew & the farmers.

100 percent of the proceeds of this VIP ticket will be donated back to non-profits.

Dinner starts promptly @4 p.m. VIP starts @ 3 p.m.