“The diversity of experience, perspective, and culture is one of Central’s greatest strengths’

Photos by Stacy Harrison
MANCHESTER, NH – Central High School’s commencement ceremony was a nod to tradition, adversity and change.
As delivered by Senior Class President Matthew Blair, who was also class valedictorian, his remarks urged his fellow classmates to hold on to the tradition of excellence while embracing the humanity of their experience throughout their four years at Central High.
“As students at Central High School, we have been the lucky beneficiaries of more than 175 years of tradition. This tradition has enriched the fabric of our high school experience. Central High School, established to educate the children of mill workers and immigrants, now boasts students speaking over 30 languages and hailing from nearly 60 different countries. This diversity of experience, perspective, and culture is one of Central’s greatest strengths,” said Blair.
He also quoted Greek philosopher Pericles, “What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments, but what is woven into the lives of others,” as he spoke about the obstacles and adversity the Class of 2022 overcame.
“For example, on the third day of our freshman year, we experienced a shelter in place keeping us late into the evening. We confronted a divisive political climate that swept the nation and confirmed that our generation would be challenged to do better. Of course, too, there was that great disruptor, an unprecedented global pandemic and the upheaval of virtual learning. Despite these challenges, in this arena tonight, we sit satisfied, knowing that together we have persevered,” Blair said.
“Yes, some of us may leave physical reminders of our time here at Central etched into the undersides of desks or painted on the walls in the music department, but the true impact we leave, our legacy, is what we leave with each other.,” he said.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Class Officers
- President: Matthew Blair
- Vice President: Rachel Bangasimbo
- Treasurer: Ella Tartsa
- Secretary: Greg Jean-Baptiste
- Fifth Member: Meghan Harris
- Historian: Nathan Dupre
- Class Representative: Aliyanah Adorno
Top Ten Graduates
- Matthew Blair: Valedictorian
- Anna Steele: Salutatorian
- Nathan Dupre
- Lilly Tague-Bleau
- Helen Huynh
- Kathryn Craig
- Alexa Roux
- Natalie Friedland
- Anna Grondin
- Maxwell Bleyle
Class of 2022
- Chance Abahari
- Aliyanah Adorno
- Thiana Aguilar
- Taqi Al badani
- Tayniasha Alvarado
- Diego Alvarez
- Fatima Alzawar
- Cyril Anderson
- Cheyenne Ashland
- Anny Assantha
- Janessa Ayala
- Philomene Babingwa
- Darby Bailey
- Rachel Bangasimbo
- Kellan Barbee
- Inanna Barrows
- Rania Barton
- Baylee Bates
- Jorvy Batista-Garcia
- Mickaela-Rae Beauchamp
- Anna Beaudette
- Chloe-Anne Beaule
- Joshua Berry
- Vanessa Bilodeau
- Matthew Blair
- Tank Blanchette
- Maxwell Bleyle
- Anabel Bobadilla
- Julian Boria
- Anastasia Bourassa
- Lauren Bouthot
- Camdin Bryde
- Diego Burgos Rodriguez
- Albert Busimba
- Juan Camacho
- Rosales Aleysha Candelario
- Marcucci Olivia Canotas
- Alicia Carette
- Emme Carmody
- Cameron Castro
- Isai Centeno
- Tyler Chrabolowski
- Jordan Cole
- Logan Coleman
- Aiyana Collins
- Carlos Colon
- Evan Colon
- Benjamin Companero
- Jacob Cook
- Anthony Correa
- Emma-Rose Cote
- Kathryn Craig
- Joseph Crouse
- Jonathan Cruz-Villegas
- Derek Cuevas
- Felipe Braiedon Currier
- Thy Dang
- Caleb Davenport
- Zachary Davis
- Liam Delaney
- William Delaney
- Marissa Deleon
- Grace Demers
- Cameron Desilets
- Emily DeVarney
- Olivel Diaz
- Megan Diers
- Bernard Doe
- Olivia Dube
- Takura Duche
- Nathan Dupre
- Samra Dzelic
- Maryah Eastep
- Greenlee English
- Amandalee Espinal
- Delaney Farrell
- Jennifer Fatuma
- Reagan Fort
- Natalie Friedland
- Nevaeh Furlow
- Jahir Garcia Cecenas
- Emma Gardner
- Donavan Gauthier
- Qwentin Gauvin
- Christian Gayle
- James Gilroy
- Isaiah Gonzalez
- Isaac Grablewski
- Rachel Gracia
- DaSean Greene
- Anna Grondin
- Nicholas Grzywacz
- Jeriline Guerrero Carbonell
- Juaquin Gutierrez
- Yisleydi Gutierrez Tejada
- Esmeralda Guzman
- Fanas Megan Haddad
- Muftar Haji
- Ethan Halberg
- Noah Hall
- Meghan Harris
- Avery Hawkom
- Abigail Heath
- Kittle Hebert
- Hannah Hebert
- Joseph Hernandez
- Odany Manuel Hernandez Ramos
- Aliza Hill
- Meagan Hills
- Mark Hinckley
- David Hood
- Ariel Howe
- Conlan Hurley
- Lajla Husejnovic
- Helen Huynh
- Christina Iannuzzi
- Gilbert Ilunga
- Reeham Imam
- Nicole Iranyumva
- Aiden Jameson
- Landon Jaquez
- Greg Jean-Baptiste
- Carmen Jean-Greene
- Kenwood Jeannis
- Jailyn Johnson
- Parker Jones
- Mikayla Jordan
- Ethan Joyal
- Nervesa Kamaric
- Kayron Kan
- David Kekumba
- Aiden Kelley
- Madison Kennedy-Pile
- Dalfur Khamis
- Hamdan Khan
- Molly Khoury
- Maggie Kibul
- Yolanda Kibuuka
- Nathan King
- Thalia Kipulu
- Haala Kodi
- Tatum Krantz
- Savaughn Kungxat-Facenda
- Robert Labarre
- Nathan Labrie
- Matthew Laforge
- Destiny Lang
- Lucas Laventure
- Oscar Lemus
- Yorvin Lemus
- Hernandez Matthew Lessard
- Gavin Lins
- Griffin Logue
- Rosa Lopez
- Giselle Lopez
- ]Meza Ever Lopez
- Vicente Etabo Francis Lubunga
- Caleb Luca
- Monica Lucero
- Shania Lugo
- James Maitland
- Joelys Maldonado
- Rivera Joseph Maloney
- Celia Martinez
- Laisha Matos
- Jacob McCann
- Chase Mead
- Asmira Memisevic
- Yasiri Mercedes Diaz
- Anakin Metcalf
- Jakub Mielniczek
- Anagabriela Milano
- Samantha Mlodynia
- Alex Montanez Rodriguez
- Caitlin Montminy
- Rebecca Montminy
- Alex Morin
- Justice Morton
- Muhidin Muhidin
- Dylan Mulholland
- Sean Mulholland
- Mickael Muniz
- Esther Munyanya
- Karim Ndikuriyo
- Halima Noor
- Arbay Osman
- Dahiana Ozoria Santiago
- Anakin Paige
- Nicholas Parmeter
- Dante Parsons
- Lilly Parsons
- Ella Pedersen-Jones
- Natalie Pelletier-Nascimento
- Jose Pena Mendoza
- Lilyana Peralta
- Alyssia Perron
- Alexander Petrosov
- Ethan Piccolo
- Pitia Pitia
- Danyela Poore
- Grace Puninu
- Anna Qamarudeen
- Camille Queena
- Shiva Rai
- Biwash Rasaily
- Larimar Rivera
- Perez Ashanti Robinson
- Ronny Rodriguez
- Victor Rodriguez
- Gabriela Rodriguez
- Rivera Christian Rosario
- Alexa Roux
- Thomas Roy
- Ardaie Rustam
- Esruandy Salcedo
- Emily Santana
- Jose Santana
- Jessica Saykaly
- Dylan Schuff
- Eric Seda
- Jenifer Serrano
- Saif Sheikh
- Mia Silveira
- Sean Sinclair
- Charlie Sjolander-Dussault
- Cinque Slan
- Steven Smith
- Anastaysia Snee
- Maximus Soucy
- Taylor St Hilaire
- Gabriella Staka
- Anna Steele
- Hana Suljevic
- Christian Swanson
- Lilly Tague-Blea
- Ella Tartsa
- Logan Tartsa
- Cecile Tausi
- Sebastian Tavares Monteiro
- Jose Luis Tejada
- Maryellen Toomey
- Merlianne Torres Gallego
- Jeffrey Truong
- Angelique Uwamariya
- Yvonne Uwingabire
- Jake Vachon
- Joshua Valcourt
- Andre Walker
- Emily Waniski
- Jayden White
- Solange Wimana
- Rosalia Yanes Velez
- Abigail Zemp
- William Zemp
- Thomas Zogopoulos