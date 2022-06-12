“The diversity of experience, perspective, and culture is one of Central’s greatest strengths’

Photos by Stacy Harrison

MANCHESTER, NH – Central High School’s commencement ceremony was a nod to tradition, adversity and change.

As delivered by Senior Class President Matthew Blair, who was also class valedictorian, his remarks urged his fellow classmates to hold on to the tradition of excellence while embracing the humanity of their experience throughout their four years at Central High.

“As students at Central High School, we have been the lucky beneficiaries of more than 175 years of tradition. This tradition has enriched the fabric of our high school experience. Central High School, established to educate the children of mill workers and immigrants, now boasts students speaking over 30 languages and hailing from nearly 60 different countries. This diversity of experience, perspective, and culture is one of Central’s greatest strengths,” said Blair.

He also quoted Greek philosopher Pericles, “What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments, but what is woven into the lives of others,” as he spoke about the obstacles and adversity the Class of 2022 overcame.

“For example, on the third day of our freshman year, we experienced a shelter in place keeping us late into the evening. We confronted a divisive political climate that swept the nation and confirmed that our generation would be challenged to do better. Of course, too, there was that great disruptor, an unprecedented global pandemic and the upheaval of virtual learning. Despite these challenges, in this arena tonight, we sit satisfied, knowing that together we have persevered,” Blair said.

“Yes, some of us may leave physical reminders of our time here at Central etched into the undersides of desks or painted on the walls in the music department, but the true impact we leave, our legacy, is what we leave with each other.,” he said.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Class Officers

President: Matthew Blair

Vice President: Rachel Bangasimbo

Treasurer: Ella Tartsa

Secretary: Greg Jean-Baptiste

Fifth Member: Meghan Harris

Historian: Nathan Dupre

Class Representative: Aliyanah Adorno

Top Ten Graduates

Matthew Blair: Valedictorian

Anna Steele: Salutatorian

Nathan Dupre

Lilly Tague-Bleau

Helen Huynh

Kathryn Craig

Alexa Roux

Natalie Friedland

Anna Grondin

Maxwell Bleyle

Class of 2022