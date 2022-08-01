The day is ours

Down Derry way the rain has mellowed to a low growl so we park and head up a small rise and along a lost, beaten asphalt road – dodging raindrops – until the fire tower comes into sight and the girls shout and yell again at the smell and sizzle of the old steel; my daughter’s been here, her friend hasn’t ever seen such a thing out in the middle of nowhere so they charge on up and I struggle to keep pace, saying “Remember girls, the weather is iffy so we go up and come right down” and they nod and giggle until we’re 40 feet up looking at the tops of the pines.

They touch the top stair like ringing a bell and I barely have time to catch up before they are heading back, so I do a 180 and down we go, the shortest fire tower visit on record – back down, down the creaky stairs, the girls pretending to be scared (“Please daddy,” they moan, “the only way for us to get down is if you give us a snack”) but a rip of thunder makes them forget about sugar, and we beeline back to the car, the dog howls from a nearby kennel at our backs, until another car dive and we lean back in the seats panting as another wave of water cleanses our souls.

Somewhere in the day’s distraction, Little Bean has explained geocaching to her friend and now the girls are begging me to find some treasure so I punch in some numbers pretending to be a pirate and find a nearby site – not in the woods and not a micro, something substantial – and I drive through the rain while the girls feast on strawberries and taffy until I come across a parking area not far from the container and we wait, wait for a clearing and off we go once more.