The Creative Guts Film Festival is June 11: Ansewr the call for submissions

Creative Guts invites independent filmmakers from New Hampshire and beyond to submit their short films to our short film festival, which will be hosted at Red River Theatres in Concord on June 11, 2024. We welcome films from any genre that are 15 minutes or under to be submitted. The spirit of this festival is to celebrate the creativity, voice, and collaboration of filmmakers. We encourage submissions from creatives of all backgrounds and at any stage in their filmmaking journey to apply. Show us your creative guts!

🎬 Deadline to submit: Tuesday, April 30. Please read the full rules and guidelines on our FilmFreeway submission page.

Learn more and submit at: www.creativeguts.org/events

Submit directly at: www.filmfreeway.com/CreativeGutsShortFilmFestival

Submissions to this festival are by donation only. While there is no fee to submit, you are welcome to make a donation to Creative Guts. Creative Guts is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, so all donations are tax-deductible.

Tickets to the festival will be available through Red River Theatres website starting in May. Filmmakers of selected films will receive two free tickets to the festival.

Red River Theatres is an awesome nonprofit cinema showing first-run indie films & classics in three-theater venue with a cafe & gallery, located at 11 S Main St, Concord, NH 03301. Learn more about Red River Theatres at www.redrivertheatres.org.

Creative Guts is an NH-based nonprofit on a mission to awaken creativity within people of all ages by curating an environment for connection, collaboration, and the opportunity for gutsy creatives to share their stories with the world. www.creativeguts.org