The Class B Felony and My Autistic Son — Part III

Editor’s Note: This story was written by a local mom who, through a traumatizing experience, helped to change how Manchester’s police department trains and prepares officers to deal with situations involving people with disabilities. We will bring you that story, as well.

But first, the prelude to change.

What follows is her story, presented in four parts; a journey through a system she quickly discovered was ill-equipped for the unique circumstances that began with a simple phone call for help. The author is using a pen name to protect the identity and privacy of her adult son and those involved.

Dear Attorney X,

Thank you for your phone call this afternoon. After thinking about our conversation, please allow me to offer the following from my perspective.
This is not a “traditional” case because this is not a “traditional” relationship.

Both of the individuals involved have special needs, especially around processing language.
I am the sole support/caregiver for both my son and for my girl. That is why they are living together. She calls me “Mama.” There is no other person that directly oversees her welfare.
The process of how this unfolds is unfamiliar to anyone who has never gone through it and I’m asking you to make it:
Clear, so that my son and I can understand

*Author’s note: I chose to conceal my identity to protect the privacy of my son and my girl. I do not want them to be identified by their disabilities and weaknesses. My son feels betrayed by the police and violated by experience. My girl feels like she was tricked into saying something that wasn’t true and no longer trusts the police. They deserve a chance to put this behind them and find happiness in their quest for independence.

Cam Martineau*

Cam Martineau was born in Manchester and resides here. Cam Martineau is a nom de plume. The Martineau name is part of her ancestry. The first name, Cam, stands for C.A.M. (childhood nicknames of the author and her sibling.) She is a spectrum mom and has spent decades volunteering and advocating for people in NH who have special needs.

