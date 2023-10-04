The City of Manchester Presents Spooktacular ‘Downtown Trick-or-Treat’ Extravaganza

MANCHESTER, NH – The heart of Manchester is set to transform into a Halloween Spooktacular as Mayor Joyce Craig is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated return of Downtown Trick-or-Treating, scheduled for Friday, October 27, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This bewitching celebration invites the entire community to join in the festivities and indulge in an array of treats, surprises, and family-friendly activities in Downtown Manchester.

This spooktacular event promises to bring delightful surprises, including a special visit from the Bookmobile in City Hall Plaza, where attendees will receive a complimentary book from Mayor Joyce Craig and the Bookmobile. Children will be able to participate in the ‘Downtown Trick-or-Treat’ by dressing up in their favorite costumes and visiting participating businesses for a Halloween treat. Stanton Plaza will come alive with an abundance of engaging children’s activities and a live DJ, all coordinated by the Parks and Recreation Division.

“It’s that time of year again for a wonderful Halloween celebration in our city – and I can’t wait to join residents as they show off their best Halloween spirit, support our local small businesses and enjoy live music,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “Thank you to the City’s Parks and Recreation Department, Manchester’s Economic Development Office, our City employees, and all those whose hard work helps bring an incredible Halloween season of family fun and Trick-or-Treat festivities to life here in Manchester every year.”

“Dress up and come as you aren’t!” said Mark Gomez, Chief of Parks and Recreation. “We promise fun activities and a wicked good time.”

For those who can’t get enough of Halloween delights on October 27, mark your calendars for the city-wide Trick-or-Treating event scheduled for Tuesday, October 31st, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Businesses and organizations interested in participating in Downtown Trick-or-Treat should contact the Economic Development Office at 603-624-6505 or elesniak@manchesternh.gov