The Britton/Sharonov Debate has arrived

Last week, we asked you for your questions for the debate between Ward 6 Aldermanic Special Election Candidates Scott Britton and Sebastian Sharonov and the time for that debate has arrived.

On Wednesday, April 28 at 11 a.m., the two candidates will square off on Manchester Community Television Channel 22 and on the Manchester Ink Link Facebook page. If you miss it, don’t worry, recordings will be available later.

The format is simple. Each candidate gets 30 minutes to answer one question each from nine separate categories.

Homelessness/Affordable Housing

Manchester’s Business Climate

Public Schools

Waste Pickup

The city’s relationship with Concord

Police and Fire

Transportation Infrastructure

City Budget/Tax Cap

City Pride/Quality of Life

All questions were submitted by Manchester Ink Link readers and the candidates will select each question randomly for their opponent by picking a number corresponding to how many questions were submitted in that category.

For example, if there are 10 questions in that category and a candidate selects #5, his opponent will have to answer question #5.

Neither candidate has seen any of the questions ahead of time and they can use their allotted time any way they like.

On Thursday, we’ll have our next Question of the Week with a recap of the debate as well as polls asking you how it went. Stay tuned!