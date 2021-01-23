The big wind chill: How cold will it feel this weekend? Check the map

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 23 – Jan. 27



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Jan. 23

Behind the cold front which passed through last evening, much colder temperatures will follow for this weekend. In addition, wind gusts today and especially Sunday may approach 30-35 mph, which will create below-zero windchill values.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny and colder High 25 (feel like 3) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold Low 14 (feel like -3) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph

Sunday: Sunny with a cold wind High 29 (feel like 15) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph

Sunday night: Clear & cold Low 16 (feel like 6) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and not as windy. High 34 Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 21 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Few snow showers and flurries High 32 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 20 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and not as cold High 37 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Mainly clear Low 20 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Some light snow or flurries possible Tuesday. Another snow event on Thursday should stay to our south.

Fun Fact/Trivia

The chill is on for the weekend. See the map below for windchills for Saturday into Sunday morning around NH.

