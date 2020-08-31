The Beauty of Boseman

O P I N I O N

“You would rather find purpose than a job or a career. Purpose crosses disciplines. Purpose is an essential element of you. It is the reason you are on the planet at this particular time in history. Your very existence is wrapped up in the things you are here to fulfill…”

– Chadwick Boseman

The untimely passing of Chadwick Boseman leaves a void that won’t be filled. Boseman became an icon that, by definition, can neither be replaced nor substituted.

We know of his excellence. We know of his greatness. We know he was Young Gifted and Black, and now we know that while he was seemingly riding the wave of his short but stellar career he was facing the ultimate reality of his untimely demise.

He was acutely aware of his role as an ambassador, that his portrayal of “Black Panther” crossed cultural and international lines creating global impact. But instead of being egotistical about his explosive fame Boseman chose to walk in genuine humility. Instead of being publicly swallowed by the unthinkable despair of his diagnosis, Boseman chose to leave an immovable impactful impression.

He knew time was short, that he wouldn’t pass this way again, that each moment was truly worth stepping into, truly feeling and experiencing. But the fact that we never knew, that we never suspected until the very end wasn’t acting – it was Boseman at his essence. Boseman displayed such empathy, such authenticity channeling his own divinity, in the midst of his struggle, sharing his humanity and the reverberation of his spirit with all of us.

Only now can we look back and see that Boseman wasn’t operating from an empty vessel, rather he was advising us, imploring us, planting seeds for us to water – because he knew he had “purpose” to leave as his legacy, “for those who come after” and his passing asks us the most definitive of questions.

Why are you here and are you planning to fulfill your purpose with the time you have left?

You did not have to watch any of Boseman’s films to witness his soul of compassion – you just had to be able to see him, and because he actively expressed the very definition of a true superhero that alone made him beautiful.

Chadwick Boseman Howard University commencement speech

Constance Cherise is a classic film aficionado and also freelances for TCM.com. Reach her at constance.cherise@gmail.com. Review her portfolio here.