Thanksgiving weather: Mostly sunny, high of 45

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Thursday’s Weather

High pressure builds into New Hampshire for Thanksgiving with dry and seasonable conditions. A cold front will bring scattered showers on Black Friday, along with a high near 50.

Daily Forecast for Nov. 24-28, 2022

Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny for your Happy Thanksgiving. High 45 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Increasing clouds. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Cloudy with a few afternoon showers. High 49 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Evening shower followed by partial clearing & breezy. Low 33 Winds: NW 10-20
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 48 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear. Low 35 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Clouding up with some rain and mild. High 50 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Few showers & mild with some clearing late. Low 41 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Monday: Breezy with some sun & clouds. High 48 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 29 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week the last three days of November will be dry with temperatures in the mid-40s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph… except west 25 to 35 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as 11 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

