Thanks + Giving = What it’s really all about

I hope your day is filled with family and joy. I hope your table is full and there is plenty. I hope that as you gather with the ones you love you think also about the journey you’ve been through to get to the table, with thanks and with grace.

I hope you have given more than you’ve received this past year.

And I hope that as the calendar flips ahead you can see the world as it is and as it has always been; a reflection of those who inhabit it. There are many things you can’t control. Things you can’t prevent. Things you can’t fix. People who you can’t reach. Time you can’t get back. That is life.

From this day on, I hope you take time to adjust your own thinking about the world you live in and see that, in your small sphere of friends and geography, you can move mountains. You can make a difference. You can give to those in need. You can thank those who are helpers. You can be a helper. You can invest your time and treasure in the things that matter most, that give you hope.

That, right there, is power. That is what Thanksgiving, and this life, is all about.

Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours.

Carol