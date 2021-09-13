Thank a deployed service member: City Hall creates collection point for ‘Holiday Cards for Our Military’

MANCHESTER, NH – Here’s a way to brighten the day of military service members who will be deployed for the holidays.

Residents are being encouraged to participate in this year’s “Holiday Cards for our Military” Challenge by dropping off personalized signed letters of appreciation at City Hall. The collection point is the mayor’s office, located on the third floor, 1 City Hall Plaza.

Founded in 2017 by Dr. Laura Landerman-Garber, the goal of Holiday Cards for our Military Challenge, the effort is a simple but powerful way to let our servicemen and women know they are appreciated.

“Participating in Holiday Cards for our Military Challenge is an easy and impactful way to recognize our service members and let them know they’re not alone during the winter holiday season,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “I’m proud our office is acting as a drop-off location this year, and I encourage everyone to participate in this program, and drop off any cards at our office by October 31.”

This is an ideal activity for clubs, organizations, youth programs, school and church groups, to promote kindness, caring and civic engagement.

Individuals making cards are asked to follow the following guidelines:

1. Use a greeting card or a piece of paper (no larger than 8.5 x 11) folded in half.

2. Start the card with “Dear Warrior”

3. Write a personal note about yourself and your community. Share how you celebrate the holidays, a favorite holiday memory, or draw a holiday scene! Feel free to be serious, funny, or both. Please remember to use appropriate and respectful language, and that our troops are diverse in their holiday practices and beliefs.

4. Sign your first name ONLY, along with your city or town, and your state. Include your school, business, or community group if you desire.

5. Envelopes are not necessary. If you do include an envelope, please do NOT seal it. If you want to, you can write “Warrior” on the outside, and decorate the envelope.

The 2021 deadline is October 31, 2021. Cards submitted after the deadline will be used for later mailings.

You can drop off completed cards at the Office of Mayor Joyce Craig, located on the 3rd floor of City Hall at 1 City Hall Plaza, Manchester, New Hampshire, 03101. Cards can also be addressed as “Holiday Card Challenge” and sent to the following addresses: PO Box 103, Hollis, New Hampshire, 03049.

If using FedEx or UPS, please send to: Suite 407, 400 Amherst Street, Nashua, New Hampshire, 03063.

For more information, please visit the Holiday Cards for our Military Challenge website<https://militaryholida ycardchallenge.com/>.