Thai Food Connection brings Southeast Asian flair to Elm Street

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester’s Elm Street witnessed a few changes over the course of the year, often as a direct result of the pandemic. Among the changes was the merging of Republic, a farm-to-table Mediterranean eatery, with Campo Enoteca, it’s sister restaurant. This left an unexpected vacancy at 1069 Elm St., a high-traffic spot right in the center of downtown.

On December 1, only a few months after the space became available, Thai Food Connection officially opened its doors to the public in the downtown hotspot.

Owner Annie Nault is a Thailand-native who spent two years searching for the perfect setting to share her passion for Thai cooking. She viewed several locations, nearly settling on one in Hooksett, before learning about this opening on Elm Street.

“I had been working in restaurants around Concord, Merrimack and Manchester. While working, I was also looking around to open my own restaurant,” said Nault.

Nault’s appreciation for the culinary traditions of Southeast Asia began at a young age. She gained inspiration from her parents, the expansive markets filled with produce and street food found across Thailand, and restaurants, many of which specialize in one item.

“Thailand is all about the food, and my parents are very good cooks. My father loved to cook and my mother [taught] culinary in a high school. I saw how she cooked every day,” said Nault.

Upon signing the lease on October 1, Nault and her husband, Paul, immediately went to work, often putting in 15-hours days to get the business running before the end of the year.

After two months of tireless preparation and tremendous support from the health department and planning board, Nault opened her doors to the town, and the community welcomed the new business with open arms.

The name “Thai Food Connection” relates to the goal of connecting locals with authentic Thai street food. The first initiative Nault took upon signing the lease was trekking out to Boston to purchase a three-station wok measuring 73 inches long and 43 inches deep. The woks are the heart of the operation; constantly cranking out stir-fried rice and noodles in the open kitchen throughout the day.

Nault’s menu of Thai classics includes stir-fried noodles, curries, salads, appetizers and noodle soups. The selections are a mix of familiar items and lesser-known street foods from across Thailand, such as Kao Soi, a Northern Thai dish of chicken in yellow curry sauce with crispy egg noodles, cilantro and onion.

“The biggest sellers are Massaman Curry, Drunken Noodle and Pad Thai, because everybody knows Pad Thai. Kao Soi is [also] very popular,” said Nault.

Fans of spicy food have an abundance of options, such as krapow, a traditional street food consisting of ground chicken or tofu with garlic, fresh chili, onion, bell pepper, and Thai basil cooked in house hot basil sauce. It’s a personal favorite of Nault and it’s available for both lunch and dinner.

Although Thai cuisine features a portfolio of spicy dishes, Thai Food Connection wants to dispel the notion that all Thai dishes will set your mouth ablaze.

“Curry is made with chile, but when it’s combined with the rest of the ingredients, it reduces spice on your tongue,” said Nault. “It’s more about flavor than spice.”

Many items on the menu can be adjusted according to spice preference, and several dishes contain no chile pepper at all.

Those in need of something sweet to round out the meal can order an energizing Thai iced tea or coconut sticky rice served with fresh mango and coconut cream for a rich, yet tropical, end to the meal.

Although 2020 has been a challenging year for restaurants, Nault and her team are optimistic for the future. They forecasted the hard times ahead and are prepared to flourish when the time is right.

“Throughout my whole life I’ve wanted to open a restaurant. It’s a challenge, but we also see it as an opportunity. It’s going to be hard but I prepared for that … It’s a great location and we had to take it!,” said Nault.

Thai Food Connection is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner; 11:30 a.m.- 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Dine-in, takeout and delivery within a five-mile radius are available every day. Find them at 1069 Elm Street; Manchester, NH. Call or order online at http://thaifoodconnection.com/ for takeout and delivery and visit their Facebook page for updates.