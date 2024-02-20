Temporary ORT Lane Closure on I-93 in Hooksett

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 NH Department of Transportation Community 0
Tuesday, February 20, 2024 NH Department of Transportation Community 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Screenshot 2023 03 18 at 12.08.47 PM

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will close the Open Road Toll (ORT) lane on I-93 in Hooksett, southbound, on Thursday, February 22, 2024, from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM to allow for system maintenance. 

The closure is necessary in order to perform routine maintenance on the overhead toll equipment.  All motorists will be guided via signs and traffic cones to the non-ORT portion of the Hooksett Toll Plaza where they will proceed through either dedicated E-ZPass lanes or cash lanes.  

Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all posted signs.  

About this Author

NH Department of Transportation

Email

See all of this author's posts