Telerski named as NH DVCC Chair

Laura Telerski (D-Nashua) on Jan. 24, 2023. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

CONCORD, N.H. – On Wednesday, Democratic House Leader Matt Wilhelm announced the appointment of Laura Telerski (D-Nashua) as Chair of the New Hampshire House of Representatives Democratic Victory Campaign Committee (DVCC)

Telerski had already been the interim chair of the DVCC.

“I’m thrilled to announce that Rep. Laura Telerski will be taking over leadership of the NH House Democratic Victory Campaign Committee,” said Wilhelm. “Laura has been an indispensable partner in building our program, spearheading our successful candidate recruitment efforts in the 2022 cycle, and has continued to prove her leadership through our already successful special election season this year. Under her leadership, I am confident that Democrats are on the path to winning back the House majority in 2024.”

“I am excited to lead an organization with as strong a foundation as the DVCC. In 2022, we outperformed expectations and won a near-majority in the NH House,” said Telerski. “Coming off last month’s decisive special election victory by Rep. Chuck Grassie (D-Rochester), the DVCC continues to build momentum by running a highly-competitive, data-driven, year-round operation. Powered by our hard-working staff team, the DVCC is laser-focused on winning an enduring majority that will restore common sense politics to the State House in 2024 — and beyond.”

Telerski has represented Ward 8 in Nashua since 2018 and grew up there. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in history from Georgetown University and a master’s degree in Middle Eastern Studies from the University of Chicago.

