Teen seriously injured in Beech Street crash

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – On Sunday at approximately 8:20 p.m., Manchester Police responded to Beech Street near the intersection of Harvard Street for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles.

One vehicle was a maroon Hyundai Elantra driven by a 19-year-old male from Manchester, who was transported to an area hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

The second vehicle was a black Mercedes ML350 driven by a Hollis man, 59, who sustained minor injuries.

The accident shut down Beech Street for a few hours while police processed the crash scene. The area surrounding this crash has been cleared.

This crash continues to be investigated by the traffic unit.

If you have any information regarding this accident please call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. You may also contact the Manchester Police Crime Line at 603-624-4040 to provide an anonymous tip.