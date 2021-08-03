Teen on casterboard seriously injured after collision with bus

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – On August 2, 2021, at approximately 3:33 p.m. the Manchester Police Department responded to the intersection of Ashland and Concord streets for multiple reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a Ford transportation bus driven by a 73-year-old man from Goffstown, and a 15-year-old male from Manchester on a casterboard.

The 15-year-old male was riding west on Concord Street and the bus was traveling north on Ashland Street when the crash occurred in the intersection. The teenager sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit. The scene has been cleared and the roads are open for normal traffic patterns.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.