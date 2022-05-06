Teen arrested, charged with reckless conduct in connection with April Union Street shooting

MANCHESTER, NH –A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with reckless conduct in connection with an incident on Union Street on April 13 in which he allegedly fired a gun, shattering the rear windshield of another motorist.

The name of the suspect has not been released by police because of his juvenile status.

On April 13, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., Manchester Police received a report of gunfire in the area of Union and Merrimack Streets.

The caller told police that he was driving north on Union Street just north of Don Quijote Restaurant when he heard a loud bang. The driver looked in the rearview mirror and saw a vehicle behind him and someone hanging out the window firing a gun. A bullet hit the caller’s back window, shattering it. The vehicle then turned onto Merrimack Street. No one was injured in this shooting.

Through the course of the investigation, police identified a 16-year-old male as a suspect and he was arrested and charged with reckless conduct.