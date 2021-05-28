Tech Talk: The Top 5 Microphones for Podcasting

Hey Manchester Gamers! It’s been about 60 days since I wrote the “Tech Talk: How to start a podcast” and boy in the past two months podcasting has only gotten HOTTER! Did you get your digital front set up? How about the backend with your linktree attached? Have you launched a show or have a few episodes in the vault while preparing for full launch? Well, regardless of your current state, you’re in luck today! I have a FANTASTIC article here for you that will DRAMATICALLY improve your sound quality! Get ready for the TOP 5 Podcasting Microphones on the market right now!

Now before we begin, this list is comprised of products BELOW $300 as is not designed to drain you of your wallet. I did state in my How to Start a Podcast article that you can do a show from mobile. While that is a fine and perfectly ok option, this article here today is designed for those of you looking to record from a PC/Laptop! Now let’s jump into these Mics!

#5 Talk Pro USB Microphone – $99

Talk PRO features a professional-quality resolution of 192kHz/24BIT to ensure the recording is clear, detailed, and offers stunning sound range for professional use. Easily optimize sound quality for an important business call or podcast with its hassle-free connection. Get your microphone HERE AT TALK PRO

#4 HyperX QuadCast – $129.99

The QuadCast family is certified by Discord and TeamSpeak™ so you can ensure that your microphone is broadcasting loud and clear for all your followers and listeners, and you can also monitor your mic in real-time using the convenient headphone jack on the back of the mic. Compatible with PC, PS5™, PS4™, and Mac® as well as major streaming platforms like Streamlabs OBS, OBS Studio, and XSplit so you’ll be able to deliver quality sound to anyone tuning in.

Gain Control Adjustment

Easily adjust your mic sensitivity by turning the dial at the bottom of the QuadCast.

Radiant RGB lighting customizable with HyperX NGENUITY Software

Personalize stunning RGB lighting and dynamic effects for an eye-catching shot of customizable style.

Anti-Vibration Shock Mount

Isolate the mic and suppress the sound of unintentional rumbles and bumps with the elastic rope suspension.

# 3 Blue Yeti Tri-Capsule USB Microphone – $129.99

Create clear and high-quality recordings with your computer using Blue Yeti USB Microphone. With tri-capsule technology, the, Yeti condenser microphone produces pristine, studio-quality recordings with ease. It offers four different pattern settings for incredible flexibility, so you can record vocals for music, podcasts, Twitch streaming, YouTube videos or even cryptozoology lectures in ways that would normally require multiple microphones. Whether you’re recording at home, on the road or in the Himalayas, the Yeti helps you produce studio-quality recordings every time.

This is the microphone I use for EVERYTHING! I have fallen in love with the Yeti and it’s hard to stray away since i have such a great device! Highly recommended to all of my readers if you want to INSTANTLY sound better!

#2 AUDIO TECHNICA AT2035PK STREAMING/PODCASTING PACK

Now this is stepping into the BIG LEAGUES! This rig here is packed as a bundle! In the market for an outstanding but well priced set up? Here is the option for YOU! This pack includes the AT2035 microphone & the ATH headphones for recording, monitoring and more! A studio boom arm, mic clip, euro adapter and protective carrying pouch come with the purchase! All you need is your computer and an audio interface ( Want an outstanding, yet reasonably priced, podcasting rig? The Audio-Technica AT2035PK has you covered. This streaming/podcasting package includes the AT2035 microphone — a feature-packed yet affordable condenser. You also get ATH-M20x headphones for monitoring, recording, mixing, and more. A studio boom arm, mic clip, Euro-thread adapter, and protective carrying pouch complete the package. All you need is an audio interface and computer, and you’re good to go!

# 1 Shure MV7 USB Podcast Microphone – $249

The last mic on the list is CLEARLY #1. If i had the extra cash to pull this bad boy I most certainly would, but I am still thankful for the Blue Yeti microphone that was gifted to me by a listener to a podcast that I am on. Shure MV7 is the best, from its sturdy all-metal construction to its professional studio quality audio recording that focuses on your voice thanks to its Voice Isolation Technology, it is without a doubt the best microphone I have reviewed to date.

This mic has all the capability of the 4 previous options and more! To the back of the mic, you’ll find three connection points; one for a micro-USB, one for an XLR cable, and a headphone out, while at the top is a touch strip for controlling levels and muting the mic. The touch strip is so cool and makes it different to me. Shure has opted for micro-USB over the now increasingly common USB-C, but it claims the MV7 doesn’t require the faster data transfer speeds so has stuck with the older connection point. To me i like this option because the USB ports seem more stable and not as wobbly!

So there it is! We have FIVE AMAZING microphones here for you to choose from and I feel that these will be great options! Ok Manch, I can’t wait to see what projects you get going and can’t wait to hear you on the airwaves! Drop that podcast link below!