Tech Camp: UNH offering free summer STEAM programs to Manchester School District students

MANCHESTER, NH – Students in Manchester will have the opportunity to explore a range of cutting-edge subjects that include animatronics, 3D bioprinting, microbiology and more thanks to a new summer outreach initiative at UNH Manchester.

Running this July 22 – August 2, Manchester Tech Camp is a dynamic new summer program that is offered at no cost to students entering grades 5-12 in the Manchester public school district. The goal of the camp is to cultivate interest in subjects related to science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) through a project-based learning format that emphasizes creative thinking and problem-solving. All levels of experience are welcome, applications for this summer now being accepted.

Manchester Tech Camp is offered through the UNH College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, providing students with access to state-of-the-art facilities, advanced technology and award-winning faculty. The program is affiliated with UNH Tech Camp on the Durham campus, a popular summer program that has been inspiring curious learners for close to two decades.

An important component of the Manchester Tech Camp mission is to foster a diverse and inclusive learning community, making STEAM education available to students from all ethnic, cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds.

A related professional development program for middle and high school STEAM educators called the Manchester Tech for Teachers Institute is also being introduced on the UNH Manchester campus this summer. The goal of this program is to build knowledge around regenerative medicine and transform instructional practice through project-based learning. The program will run July 22-August 2 and is already full for 2024.

Funding for Manchester Tech Camp at the Manchester Tech for Teachers Institute are provided by the U.S. Economic Development Administration as part of a national Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant awarded to the City of Manchester in September of 2022. The focus of this grant is to create a biofabrication cluster in the Manchester Millyard and support scientific research, business development, community partnerships and an array of education and workforce cultivation initiatives.

Learn more about Manchester Tech Camp here. If you have questions, please email Shannon McCracken-Barber at shannon.mccrackenbarber@unh. edu.