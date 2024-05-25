Team NH shines at Destination Imagination Global Finals in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO – Sixteen teams from New Hampshire were among the over 600 teams from around the US and the World competing at Destination Imagination Global Finals this week in Kansas City, MO. Global Finals culminates a year in which teams must solve one of six complex STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) or Service Learning Challenges. Following Saturday night’s award ceremony, two New Hampshire teams are now among the best in the World.
While all 16 New Hampshire teams competed at a strong level, embracing the once in a lifetime experience, teams from Bedford and Milford ranked highest in the academic competition. The “Twisted Wizards” team of Bedford High School ranked fourth in the world in the secondary level of this year’s Improvisational Challenge, and team “Y us” from Milford High School ranked 10th place in the world in the secondary level service learning Challenge. Each had demanding criteria that needed to be solved collaboratively and creatively.
Team managers facilitate the team, but not the solutions which must be strictly team solved. The teams of up to seven students must solve these complex challenges by themselves, building collaboration, teamwork, critical thinking and other skills needed in an evolving world. They must advance through Regional and State competition – or, for international teams, regional and country level competition. Among the 15 countries represented this year included Canada, Ukraine, China, Turkey, Cayman Islands, Chile and others.