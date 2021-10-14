Teachers needed for online, candid discussion on NH education

The Granite State News Collaborative and its partners are convening a conversation among teachers on the biggest issues facing New Hampshire education.

As part of a project looking at education and equity in the state, reporters want to better understand what is happening at the classroom level. Teachers and other classroom educators are invited to participate in a private Facebook group to share their perspectives.

The group, called Teachers Off The Record, will offer teachers a chance to share the problems they’ve faced and the solutions they’ve tried. Everything said in the group will be confidential, and reporters will not use any quotes from teachers in stories without explicit permission.

The group will also offer teachers a space to “talk shop” and share resources with each other to tackle challenges they are currently facing.

If you are a classroom educator and are interested in joining the group, fill out this questionnaire. If you have any questions, reach out to Granite State News Collaborative engagement reporter Nour Habib at nour.habib@collaborativenh.org.

