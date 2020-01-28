Teacher contract negotiations resume with ‘positive and productive’ tone

MANCHESTER, NH — Contract negotiations between representatives from the Manchester Education Association and the Manchester School District resumed Jan. 24.

According to MEA President Sue Hannan, the tone of the two-hour session was “positive and productive.”

After agreeing to ground rules, the teams agreed on four meeting dates in the next five weeks, Hannan said in a brief news release Monday night.

“Both teams are committed and focused on swift resolutions regarding the collective bargaining agreement,” Hannan said.

Members of the negotiation teams include Hannan, vice president Maxine Mosley and Megann Walsh, UniServ Director for NEA-NH. School Superintendent Dr. John Goldhardt and Attorney Matt Upton represented the school district.