TD Charitable Foundation supports Waypoint SleepOut with $25K donation

MANCHESTER, NH — The TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank confronts one of America’s most inconvenient truths, youth homelessness, with a gift of $25,000 to The Waypoint SleepOut. The gift comes as part of the foundation’s commitment to giving back to the community.

The Waypoint SleepOut is a special event designed to raise awareness and funds to aid homeless youth and get another step closer to ending homelessness in New Hampshire. As a nonprofit organization that provides a full spectrum of social services for every stage of life, Waypoint is the only agency in the state to provide a comprehensive continuum to runaway and homeless youth. Funds from the TD Charitable Foundation will help the agency to provide survival aid and basic needs relief, as well as educational advocacy, job and life-skills training, mental health counseling, housing, access to addiction treatment, and other critical services, to help save and redirect the lives of at-risk youth.

“We are beyond grateful to TD Charitable Foundation for their generosity,” says Borja Alvarez de Toledo, president/CEO of Waypoint. “It is companies and foundations like these that empower us to tackle the toughest of social issues and impact the lives of those in dire straits whose lives hang in the balance without these vital services. The entire community is made better and futures made brighter because of TD Charitable Foundation.”

A staunch commitment to active involvement in the local community is a vital element of the TD Bank philosophy. TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank(r) and the TD Charitable Foundation provide support to affordable housing, financial literacy and education, and environmental initiatives, many of which focus on improving the welfare of children and families.

This contribution supports TD’s longstanding commitment to community enrichment through the TD Ready Commitment. The TD Ready Commitment actively promotes inclusivity, economic vitality, environmental wellbeing and health, enabling people of all backgrounds to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

For further information on Waypoint and the Waypoint SleepOut, visit www.waypointnh.org<http://www. waypointnh.org.