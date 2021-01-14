Tax assistance provided at Manchester congressional office

MANCHESTER, NH – As we enter the 2021 tax filing season, Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) announced today that he will offer tax preparation help to community members at his Manchester District Office. Support will be available for those in low to moderate-income households, and underserved communities, such as those with disabilities, limited English language proficiency, grandparents raising their grandchildren, and people experiencing homelessness.

Volunteers from Granite United Way Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and AARP Tax-Aide will be available in a safe, socially-distant way throughout the winter and spring to provide assistance. The office will be open on an appointment-only basis to follow COVID-19 guidelines. Appointments are not being made yet, but Congressman Pappas’s office will be releasing additional information in the coming weeks on how to take advantage of this service.

Those interested in more information should complete the form here: https://pappas.house.gov/services/free-tax-help

“As we enter the tax-filing season, it is more important than ever that low and moderate income Granite Staters, and those who have been historically underserved in our community, are able to receive free, accessible tax help to ensure they obtain the Economic Impact Payments they are entitled to and avoid penalties for failing to file,” said Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01). “I’m glad to partner with VITA and other local advocates and volunteers to provide my office as a safe, accessible space for community members to get the tax preparation help they need.”

The latest COVID-19 relief legislation, passed by the House and signed into law last year, provides additional Economic Impact Payments (EIP) to Americans distributed through the IRS. Proper filing of taxes is critical to ensuring that Granite Staters do not experience a delay in their EIP or miss out entirely.

Earlier today, Congressman Pappas joined volunteers from the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program and the AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program to highlight their services ahead of tax season and provide information to New Hampshire residents on how to utilize their assistance. Congressman Pappas’ team will continue to assist constituents with a wide variety of IRS-related issues, including tax refunds, Economic Impact Payments, and referrals to VITA and Tax-Aide.