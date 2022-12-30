Tarsa’s basket wins Doug Chandler title for Bow

Juliette Tarsa shoots the game-winner for Bow. Photo/Stacy Harrison

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Thanks to a late three-pointer from Juliette Tarsa, the Bow Falcons are this year’s Doug Chandler Girls’ Basketball Tournament champions, defeating Conant, 34-31.

Both teams struggled on offense throughout the contest, with Conant holding a 19-14 lead at halftime and a 26-20 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Only nine players on both teams recorded points, Tarsa and Alex Larrabee scored 12 and 13 points respectively for the Falcons. Brynn Rautiola scored 11 points for the Orioles.

Conant’s Hannah Manley is just a second too late in blocking the shot. Photo/Stacy Harrison

