Tang-Williams earns six more endorsements

WEARE, N.H. – Lily Tang Williams, Republican Congressional Candidate, a front runner for NH-02 in the primary announced six additional endorsements today from State Legislators, bringing the total from the New Hampshire State House and State Senate to FIFTY-TWO (52).

Senator Ruth Ward – “Lily has the energy and passion to give to New Hampshire what the U.S. gave to her when she came here as an immigrant – opportunities to succeed and freedom”

Senator Kevin Avard – “The time for a balance of Representation in DC is now. We need bipartisan Representation and that is why I encourage the voters in NH-02 to vote for Lily. My whole-hearted endorsement of her campaign comes at a critical time in our history.”

Senator Keith Murphy – “Lily’s time in communist China gave her a deep understanding of the importance of protecting our rights from a government that spends too much and forgets its constitutional boundaries. She is a principled conservative, and I know that she will be the tough force that we need in Congress. I’m proud to endorse her for CD-02 and hope you will join me in supporting her campaign.”

Representative Jonathan Stone – “Lily is a steadfast advocate for conservative values, including limited government and protecting individual liberties. I proudly endorse her as a candidate who will effectively represent our principles and serve the constituents of New Hampshire effectively.”

Representative JD Bernardy – “Lily Tang Williams is a true fighter for America and our freedom.”

Representative John Leavitt – “I would like to formally endorse Lily Tang Williams. I thank her for her courage and strength.”