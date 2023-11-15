Tang-Williams earns 12 new state rep endorsements

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Weare, N.H. – Lily Tang Williams, Republican Congressional Candidate for NH-02 announced twelve additional endorsements today from State Legislators, bringing the total from the New Hampshire State House to forty-six (46).

“I am humbled by the support that’s been offered by these 46 State Reps at so early in the campaign. I am grateful for their unwavierng trust in me to represent the people and their representatives of NH-02.”

Twelve additional New Hampshire Legislators Endorsing Lily Tang Williams:

Rep. Louise Andrus
Rep. Jose’ Eduardo Cambrils
Rep. Seth King
Rep. Shane Sirois
Rep. Yuri Polozov
Rep. Lisa Smart
Rep. Prudhomme O’Brien
Rep. Deborah Aylward
Rep. Stephen Boyd
Rep. Kelley Potenza
Rep. Fred Plett
Rep. Tina Harley 

