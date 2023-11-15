Tang-Williams earns 12 new state rep endorsements

Weare, N.H. – Lily Tang Williams, Republican Congressional Candidate for NH-02 announced twelve additional endorsements today from State Legislators, bringing the total from the New Hampshire State House to forty-six (46).

“I am humbled by the support that’s been offered by these 46 State Reps at so early in the campaign. I am grateful for their unwavierng trust in me to represent the people and their representatives of NH-02.”

Twelve additional New Hampshire Legislators Endorsing Lily Tang Williams:

Rep. Louise Andrus

Rep. Jose’ Eduardo Cambrils

Rep. Seth King

Rep. Shane Sirois

Rep. Yuri Polozov

Rep. Lisa Smart

Rep. Prudhomme O’Brien

Rep. Deborah Aylward

Rep. Stephen Boyd

Rep. Kelley Potenza

Rep. Fred Plett

Rep. Tina Harley