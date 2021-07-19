Talley powers ‘Cats to Sunday victory

Hartford, CT – L.J. Talley ripped a three-run homer in a seven-run fifth inning to propel the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) to a 7-4 win over the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) on Sunday night at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.
With the win, the Fisher Cats (28-34) clinched a 4-2 series victory in Hartford.
A two-run double in the bottom of the fourth inning by Manny Melendez gave the Yard Goats a 2-0 lead.
In the top of the fifth inning, ten Fisher Cats came to the plate. New Hampshire recorded seven runs on seven hits. Rodrigo Vigil had an RBI single to make it 2-1 and Samad Taylor’s sacrifice fly tied the contest. A two-run single by Chavez Young gave the Fisher Cats a 4-2 lead, and Talley’s homer, his sixth of the season, made it 7-2.
The Yard Goats scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to cut the lead to 7-4. One run scored on a single by Elehuris Montero and another on a fielder’s choice.
Six New Hampshire pitchers worked in the contest, including starting pitcher Elvis Luciano, who left after one inning. Marcus Reyes (W, 1-0), who took over in the second inning, went the next three innings, allowing two runs on two hits to pick up his first win. He struck out four.
Graham Spraker worked a perfect fifth inning. Brody Rodning and Kyle Johnston navigated through to the eighth inning when Sean Rackoski took over, finishing up for his first save.
All nine Fisher Cat starters had at least one hit with Taylor going 2-for-3 with a run batted in. Jordan Groshans went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2021 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.