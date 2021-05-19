Talk to the mayor: Community office hours announced

MANCHESTER, NH – Mayor Joyce Craig will be hosting a series of community office hours throughout the city, beginning on Thursday, May 27.

“For the past three years, we’ve held community office hours in every ward of the city to make local government more transparent and accessible to residents,” said Craig in a statement issued Wednesday. “Throughout the summer, we’ll be holding outdoor meetings to talk with residents about their concerns and ideas on how to continue to make our community a better place.”

Dates and times are weather-permitting and may be subject to change.

Thursday, May 27, 12 – 1 p.m.

Rock Rimmon Park, 264 Mason Street

Monday, June 21, 9 – 10 a.m.



Sheehan-Basquil Splash Pad, 297 Maple Street

Wednesday, July 14, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Elmwood Gardens, 83 Trahan Street

Wednesday, July 21, 4 – 5 p.m.

Gossler Park Elementary School, 145 Park Side Avenue

Wednesday, August 18, 4 – 5 p.m.

Beech Street Elementary School, 333 Beech Street