Taking it to the street: Citywide Arts Festival releases weekend performance schedule

MANCHESTER, NH – Monday was Day One of the inaugural Citywide Arts Festival, which included the unveiling of the refurbished Cat Alley.
It’s just beginning and there’s so much more to come.
Below is a round-up of the week’s worth of activities that culminated in next weekend’s street fair on Hanover Street.
Throughout the week:
Mini-Mural Monster Hunt
August 29 – September 16 @ Downtown Businesses
FREE – Find all the mini-mural monsters for a chance to win a gift card to a participating downtown business! For an official monster mural checklist, visit a participating business. For an updated list of businesses go to 550arts.com or email info@550arts.com
Community Threads
September 15, 17, & 18 @ Currier Museum of Art
Let’s build something beautiful together! The Currier invites community members to contribute to an on-going, large scale weaving project that represents individuals and communities as a whole. Come help us build relationships while finding a sense of calm through this traditional craft. Join us for this project and more at Art After Work at the museum on Thursday, September 15th, as well as the Street Fair on August 17th and 18th. https://currier.org/event/art-after-work-5/
Tuesday, September 13th
Dance Class and Storytime (Ages 2-5)
10:00 AM – 10:45 AM @ Dimensions in Dance
FREE – Please register ahead: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1M0Thh_RD1ExWyOBdAp7Sm_7HLoUZo93KkuFE6FVVu3g/edit
Jewelry Workshop at the Institute of Art and Design
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM @ Institute of Art & Design at New England College
FREE – A ring for every finger! Learn how to make wire rings using basic jewelry tools and copper and brass wire. With pliers and jewelry files, we will manipulate wire into fun rings and if time allows, bracelets too! Registration required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jewelry-workshop-at-the-institute-of-art-and-design-tickets-404858822637
Manchester Community Music School Open House
5:30 PM – 7:30 PM @ Manchester Community Music School
FREE – Registration is recommended. Registration link for the Open House: https://mcmusicschool.asapconnected.com/?org=4951#EventDetail=273898
Wednesday, September 14th
Ballet Class for Adults
10:00 AM – 11:30 AM @ Dimensions in Dance
FREE – No experience needed. Please register ahead: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1M0Thh_RD1ExWyOBdAp7Sm_7HLoUZo93KkuFE6FVVu3g/edit
Excerpts & Investigation: A NH Dance Collaborative Performance
5:30 PM – 7:00 PM @ The Factory On Willow
FREE – Registration is recommended. Excerpts and Investigation invites the audience to watch three, short segments of an evening length dance called The Shire, performed by Nsquared Dance. A post performance moderated discussion will allow for inquiry into the presentation that will provide the audience with the opportunity to hear from both the choreographer and the dancers. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/excerpts-and-investigation-tickets-403564140207
Pumpkin Topiary Workshop
6:30 PM – 8:30 PM @ The AR Workshop
Register for our NEW Pumpkin Topiary Workshop! In this workshop, we will guide you step-by-step through our techniques to make a Pumpkin Topiary! https://www.arworkshop.com/events/manchester/327437
Thursday, September 15th
Jewelry Workshop at the Institute of Art and Design
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM @ Institute of Art & Design at New England College (148 Concord St)
FREE – A ring for every finger! Learn how to make wire rings using basic jewelry tools and copper and brass wire. With pliers and jewelry files, we will manipulate wire into fun rings and if time allows, bracelets too! Registration required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jewelry-workshop-at-the-institute-of-art-and-design-tickets-404858822637
Printmaking Workshop at the Institute of Art and Design
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM @ Institute of Art & Design at New England College (148 Concord St)
FREE – This workshop introduces the creative process of Intaglio printmaking! Explore the methods that Rembrandt and Mary Cassatt made famous! Spend an afternoon working with dry point on copper plates. Registration required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jewelry-workshop-at-the-institute-of-art-and-design-tickets-404858822637
Trial Tap/Jazz Combo Class (Grades 1-5)
4:00 PM – 5:00 PM @ Forever Emma Studios
FREE – Drop-in class, no registration or tap shoes required.
Art After Work
5:00 PM – 8:00 PM @ Currier Museum of Art
FREE – Free exhibition tours and gallery admission to the museum, live music in the Winter Garden, happy hour drink specials, and a full menu available for purchase every Thursday night! Details at: https://currier.org/event/art-after-work-5/#:~:text=Experience%20Art%20After%20Work%3A%20Free,for%20purchase%20every%20Thursday%20night!
Friday, September 16th
Glass Demonstration
3:00 PM – 7:00 PM @ Studioverne, Fine Art Fused Glass
Stop in to meet the artist and see a demonstration. This painterly process of using only glass powders is just one technique to form fused glass art. It’s free to try for yourself! NEW Fall leaves will be available. Browse the gallery and shop new collections early. https://www.studioverne.com/
Family Clay Jack-o-Lantern Jar Sculpting
4:15 PM – 5:15 PM @ Studio 550 Art Center
Get ready for fall and make your own clay pumpkin! Sculpt it, carve, it, and decorate it – then use it as a jar or tea light candle holder when it is done. Preregistration is required here: https://550arts.as.me/Familyclaysculpting
Family Pottery Workshop
4:30 PM – 5:45 PM @ Studio 550 Art Center
Families can come get a crash course on the pottery wheel! Kids must be 9+. One finished piece of pottery is included per participant. Preregistration is required here: https://550arts.as.me/Familyclaysculpting
Jazz Class (Ages 6-10)
5:30 PM – 6:30 PM @ Dimensions in Dance
FREE – No experience needed. Please register ahead: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1M0Thh_RD1ExWyOBdAp7Sm_7HLoUZo93KkuFE6FVVu3g/edit
The Little Mermaid (Opening Night)
7:30 PM – 9:30 PM @ The Palace Theatre
Get your ticket to Disney’s The Little Mermaid today: https://palacetheatre.secure.force.com/ticket/PatronTicket__PublicTicketApp#/instances/a0F3u000006nrBaEAI
Saturday, September 17th
Glass Demonstration
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM @ Studioverne, Fine Art Fused Glass
Stop in to meet the artist and see a demonstration. This painterly process of using only glass powders is just one technique to form fused glass art. It’s free to try for yourself! NEW Fall leaves will be available. Browse the gallery and shop new collections early. https://www.studioverne.com/
Printmaking Wood Blocks with Steamroller at IAD
10:00 AM – 4:00 PM @ Institute of Art & Design at New England College (77 Amherst St.)
Watch students create large scale prints with a steamroller!
Street Fair
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM @ Opera Block of Hanover Street
FREE – The Arts Festival will culminate in a family-friendly, free street fair located in the Opera Block of Hanover Street (between Elm st. and Chestnut St.). The fair will include an art market made up of dozens of local artists, artisans, and crafters, interactive art installations and experiences, live performances by local musicians & dancers, and food trucks, and events at all partner locations throughout the city.
Storytime with Illustrator Ryan O’Rourke
11:30 AM – 12:30 PM @ Bookery
FREE – Illustrator Ryan O’Rourke will come by our storytime to read and tell us about his job creating art for books. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/storytime-with-illustrator-ryan-orourke-tickets-380594647837
Witch Crafting Series with Shadow & Soul Emporium – Arts Festival Exclusive!
11:30 AM – 4:30 PM (30 minute classes on the half hour) @ Shadow & Soul Emporium Tent
Weave Magic Into Your Handmade Craft Projects and Create powerfully magical crafts with Shadow and Soul Emporium! We will assist you as you let personal energy flow through your hands and into these fun and imaginative crafts especially designed for Manchester Arts attendees. Registration required: https://witchcrafting.as.me/schedule.php
Painting Demo with Artist Diane Crespo
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM @ The Diane Crespo Fine Art Gallery
The Little Mermaid
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM @ The Palace Theatre
Get your ticket to Disney’s The Little Mermaid today: https://palacetheatre.secure.force.com/ticket/PatronTicket__PublicTicketApp#/instances/a0F3u000006nrBzEAI
Faculty Exhibition Reception at IAD
4:00 PM – 6:00 PM @ Institute of Art & Design at New England College (77 Amherst St.)
Enjoy the Faculty Exhibition Reception at the Roger Williams Gallery!
Show Opening of Full Circle at Mosaic Art Collective
5:00 PM – 8:00 PM @ Mosaic Art Collective
Mosaic Art Collective is hosting a grand opening and their first show entitled Full Circle. This group show features southern NH artists responding to the theme Full Circle and what it means to them. The opening will include an internal gallery opening presented by See/Saw Art entitled The Locals. www.mosaicartcollective.com
Chunky Herringbone Knit Blanket Workshop
6:30 PM – 8:30 PM @ AR Workshop
In this workshop, we will guide you step-by-step through the hand knitting process to create a super cozy, one-of-a-kind blanket with herringbone details. https://www.arworkshop.com/events/manchester/327447
The Little Mermaid
7:30 PM – 9:30 PM @ The Palace Theatre
Get your ticket to Disney’s The Little Mermaid today: https://palacetheatre.secure.force.com/ticket/PatronTicket__PublicTicketApp#/instances/a0F3u000006nrBzEAI
Sunday, September 18th
Trial Adult Tap Class (Beginner)
9:30 AM – 10:30 AM @ Forever Emma Studios
FREE – Drop-in class, no registration required.
Street Fair
10:00 AM – 4:00 PM @ Opera Block of Hanover Street
FREE – The Arts Festival will culminate in a family-friendly, free street fair located in the Opera Block of Hanover Street (between Elm st. and Chestnut St.). The fair will include an art market made up of dozens of local artists, artisans, and crafters, interactive art installations and experiences, live performances by local musicians & dancers, and food trucks, and events at all partner locations throughout the city.
Trial Adult Tap Class (Intermediate)
10:30 AM – 11:30 AM @ Forever Emma Studios
FREE – Drop-in class, no registration required.
Trial Hip Hop Level 1 Class (Grades 4-12)
1:00 PM – 2:00 PM @ Forever Emma Studios
FREE – Drop-in class, no registration required.
Trial Hip Hop Level 2 Class (Grades 4-12)
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM @ Forever Emma Studios
FREE – Drop-in class, no registration required.
Trial Contemporary Level 1 Class (Grades 4-12)
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM @ Forever Emma Studios
FREE – Drop-in class, no registration required.
Trial Contemporary Level 2 Class (Grades 4-12)
1:00 PM – 2:00 PM @ Forever Emma Studios
FREE – Drop-in class, no registration required.
The Little Mermaid
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM @ The Palace Theatre
Get your ticket to Disney’s The Little Mermaid – click here. today:
In addition to a week’s worth of activities and happenings that are open to the public, the culmination of the festival is a dynamic street fair on Saturday and Sunday, the 17 and 18 of September, in the Opera Block of Hanover Street.
The fair will include live entertainment, an arts market, and food vendors, as well as active art installations and experiences. The street fair is a FREE event for all ages.
Below is the official performance schedule for The River Stage at the Manchester Citywide Arts Festival. We’re excited by the diversity of performers and hope everyone will come and enjoy a beautiful fall day on Hanover Street, celebrating the arts in Manchester!
The River Stage is located at Hanover Street and Londonderry Lane:
Saturday, September 17
- 10 a.m. Children’s Music Concert performed by Miss Julieann presented by Manchester
Community Music School
- 11 a.m. Dimensions in Dance Performance & Interactive Workshop
- 12 p.m. Brother Seamus
- 1 p.m. Paul Nelson
- 2 p.m. Palace Theatre PYT Performance
- 3 p.m. Interactive Drumming Circle with NH Artist Laureate Theo Martey
- 4 p.m. Drag Performance by House of Marvel Entertainment
Sunday, September 18
- 10 a.m. Palace Theatre PYT Performance
- 10:30 a.m. Bellami Fitness Interactive Performance
- 11 a.m. Justin Cohn
- 12 p.m. Mike Becker
- 1 p.m. Queen City Improv
- 2 Songwriter Showcase with Liam Spain
- 3 p.m. Manchester Community Music School Student Performers (location: Spotlight Room)
- *2-4 p.m. Go Ninja Circus Arts Aerial Performers
Manchester Makes- Community Art Area
Location: Spotlight Room, 96 Hanover Street, All Day- Saturday and Sunday, September 17th & 18th
- Live painting demo with local artist Michelle Peterson
- Interactive Community Mural with muralist Jyl Dittbenner
- Interactive Sci-Fi Photo Set with artist Karen Jerzyk
*FREE professional sessions will be available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. both days, sign up on the art fest webpage two weeks before the event. Set available for personal photos at all other times.
- Drop in visits by Eddy the Comfort Pony of the MPD.