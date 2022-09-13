Taking it to the street: Citywide Arts Festival releases weekend performance schedule

MANCHESTER, NH – Monday was Day One of the inaugural Citywide Arts Festival, which included the unveiling of the refurbished Cat Alley.

It’s just beginning and there’s so much more to come.

Below is a round-up of the week’s worth of activities that culminated in next weekend’s street fair on Hanover Street.

Throughout the week:



Mini-Mural Monster Hunt August 29 – September 16 @ Downtown Businesses FREE – Find all the mini-mural monsters for a chance to win a gift card to a participating downtown business! For an official monster mural checklist, visit a participating business. For an updated list of businesses go to 550arts.com or email info@550arts.com

Thursday, September 15th

Jewelry Workshop at the Institute of Art and Design 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM @ Institute of Art & Design at New England College (148 Concord St) FREE – A ring for every finger! Learn how to make wire rings using basic jewelry tools and copper and brass wire. With pliers and jewelry files, we will manipulate wire into fun rings and if time allows, bracelets too! Registration required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jewelry-workshop-at-the-institute-of-art-and-design-tickets-404858822637

Trial Tap/Jazz Combo Class (Grades 1-5) 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM @ Forever Emma Studios FREE – Drop-in class, no registration or tap shoes required.

Art After Work 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM @ Currier Museum of Art FREE – Free exhibition tours and gallery admission to the museum, live music in the Winter Garden, happy hour drink specials, and a full menu available for purchase every Thursday night! Details at: https://currier.org/event/art-after-work-5/#:~:text=Experience%20Art%20After%20Work%3A%20Free,for%20purchase%20every%20Thursday%20night!

Friday, September 16th

Glass Demonstration 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM @ Studioverne, Fine Art Fused Glass Stop in to meet the artist and see a demonstration. This painterly process of using only glass powders is just one technique to form fused glass art. It’s free to try for yourself! NEW Fall leaves will be available. Browse the gallery and shop new collections early. https://www.studioverne.com/

Family Clay Jack-o-Lantern Jar Sculpting 4:15 PM – 5:15 PM @ Studio 550 Art Center Get ready for fall and make your own clay pumpkin! Sculpt it, carve, it, and decorate it – then use it as a jar or tea light candle holder when it is done. Preregistration is required here: https://550arts.as.me/Familyclaysculpting

Family Pottery Workshop 4:30 PM – 5:45 PM @ Studio 550 Art Center Families can come get a crash course on the pottery wheel! Kids must be 9+. One finished piece of pottery is included per participant. Preregistration is required here: https://550arts.as.me/Familyclaysculpting

Jazz Class (Ages 6-10) 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM @ Dimensions in Dance FREE – No experience needed. Please register ahead: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1M0Thh_RD1ExWyOBdAp7Sm_7HLoUZo93KkuFE6FVVu3g/edit

The Little Mermaid (Opening Night) 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM @ The Palace Theatre Get your ticket to Disney’s The Little Mermaid today: https://palacetheatre.secure.force.com/ticket/PatronTicket__PublicTicketApp#/instances/a0F3u000006nrBaEAI

Saturday, September 17th

Glass Demonstration 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM @ Studioverne, Fine Art Fused Glass Stop in to meet the artist and see a demonstration. This painterly process of using only glass powders is just one technique to form fused glass art. It’s free to try for yourself! NEW Fall leaves will be available. Browse the gallery and shop new collections early. https://www.studioverne.com/

Printmaking Wood Blocks with Steamroller at IAD 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM @ Institute of Art & Design at New England College (77 Amherst St.) Watch students create large scale prints with a steamroller!

Street Fair

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM @ Opera Block of Hanover Street FREE – The Arts Festival will culminate in a family-friendly, free street fair located in the Opera Block of Hanover Street (between Elm st. and Chestnut St.). The fair will include an art market made up of dozens of local artists, artisans, and crafters, interactive art installations and experiences, live performances by local musicians & dancers, and food trucks, and events at all partner locations throughout the city.

Storytime with Illustrator Ryan O’Rourke

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM @ Bookery FREE – Illustrator Ryan O’Rourke will come by our storytime to read and tell us about his job creating art for books. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/storytime-with-illustrator-ryan-orourke-tickets-380594647837

Witch Crafting Series with Shadow & Soul Emporium – Arts Festival Exclusive!

11:30 AM – 4:30 PM (30 minute classes on the half hour) @ Shadow & Soul Emporium Tent Weave Magic Into Your Handmade Craft Projects and Create powerfully magical crafts with Shadow and Soul Emporium! We will assist you as you let personal energy flow through your hands and into these fun and imaginative crafts especially designed for Manchester Arts attendees. Registration required: https://witchcrafting.as.me/schedule.php

Painting Demo with Artist Diane Crespo 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM @ The Diane Crespo Fine Art Gallery http://Www.dianecrespofineart.com

The Little Mermaid 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM @ The Palace Theatre Get your ticket to Disney’s The Little Mermaid today: https://palacetheatre.secure.force.com/ticket/PatronTicket__PublicTicketApp#/instances/a0F3u000006nrBzEAI

Faculty Exhibition Reception at IAD 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM @ Institute of Art & Design at New England College (77 Amherst St.) Enjoy the Faculty Exhibition Reception at the Roger Williams Gallery!

Show Opening of Full Circle at Mosaic Art Collective 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM @ Mosaic Art Collective Mosaic Art Collective is hosting a grand opening and their first show entitled Full Circle. This group show features southern NH artists responding to the theme Full Circle and what it means to them. The opening will include an internal gallery opening presented by See/Saw Art entitled The Locals. www.mosaicartcollective.com

Chunky Herringbone Knit Blanket Workshop 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM @ AR Workshop In this workshop, we will guide you step-by-step through the hand knitting process to create a super cozy, one-of-a-kind blanket with herringbone details. https://www.arworkshop.com/events/manchester/327447

The Little Mermaid 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM @ The Palace Theatre Get your ticket to Disney’s The Little Mermaid today: https://palacetheatre.secure.force.com/ticket/PatronTicket__PublicTicketApp#/instances/a0F3u000006nrBzEAI

Sunday, September 18th

Trial Adult Tap Class (Beginner) 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM @ Forever Emma Studios FREE – Drop-in class, no registration required.

Street Fair

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM @ Opera Block of Hanover Street FREE – The Arts Festival will culminate in a family-friendly, free street fair located in the Opera Block of Hanover Street (between Elm st. and Chestnut St.). The fair will include an art market made up of dozens of local artists, artisans, and crafters, interactive art installations and experiences, live performances by local musicians & dancers, and food trucks, and events at all partner locations throughout the city.

Trial Adult Tap Class (Intermediate) 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM @ Forever Emma Studios FREE – Drop-in class, no registration required.

Trial Hip Hop Level 1 Class (Grades 4-12) 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM @ Forever Emma Studios FREE – Drop-in class, no registration required.

Trial Hip Hop Level 2 Class (Grades 4-12) 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM @ Forever Emma Studios FREE – Drop-in class, no registration required.

Trial Contemporary Level 1 Class (Grades 4-12) 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM @ Forever Emma Studios FREE – Drop-in class, no registration required.

Trial Contemporary Level 2 Class (Grades 4-12) 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM @ Forever Emma Studios FREE – Drop-in class, no registration required.

The Little Mermaid 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM @ The Palace Theatre Get your ticket to Disney’s The Little Mermaid – click here. today:

In addition to a week’s worth of activities and happenings that are open to the public, the culmination of the festival is a dynamic street fair on Saturday and Sunday, the 17 and 18 of September, in the Opera Block of Hanover Street.

The fair will include live entertainment, an arts market, and food vendors, as well as active art installations and experiences. The street fair is a FREE event for all ages.

Below is the official performance schedule for The River Stage at the Manchester Citywide Arts Festival. We’re excited by the diversity of performers and hope everyone will come and enjoy a beautiful fall day on Hanover Street, celebrating the arts in Manchester!

The River Stage is located at Hanover Street and Londonderry Lane:

Saturday, September 17

10 a.m. Children’s Music Concert performed by Miss Julieann presented by Manchester

Community Music School

Community Music School 11 a.m. Dimensions in Dance Performance & Interactive Workshop

12 p.m. Brother Seamus

1 p.m. Paul Nelson

2 p.m. Palace Theatre PYT Performance

3 p.m. Interactive Drumming Circle with NH Artist Laureate Theo Martey

4 p.m. Drag Performance by House of Marvel Entertainment

Sunday, September 18

10 a.m. Palace Theatre PYT Performance

10:30 a.m. Bellami Fitness Interactive Performance

11 a.m. Justin Cohn

12 p.m. Mike Becker

1 p.m. Queen City Improv

2 Songwriter Showcase with Liam Spain

3 p.m. Manchester Community Music School Student Performers (location: Spotlight Room)

*2-4 p.m. Go Ninja Circus Arts Aerial Performers

Manchester Makes- Community Art Area

Location: Spotlight Room, 96 Hanover Street, All Day- Saturday and Sunday, September 17th & 18th