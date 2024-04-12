Take this survey on transportation equity

MANCHESTER, NH – Public input is needed for a Transportation Equity Study in Manchester conducted by Deo Mwano Consultancy (DMC) in partnership with the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI).

Anyone working and/or living in Manchester should participate by sharing their experiences with transportation, commuting to work, moving around the city, access to different forms of transportation, parking situations downtown in Manchester, and insights about opportunities to improve the transportation experience for everyone.

Here’s how you can help:

Complete this quick survey

Share the survey with others

Host a gathering with your community to talk transporation – we will facilitate

Help amplify the study with other stakeholders

Accessibility:

We will come to you, language is not a barrier, and we will provide interpreters in different languages.

Please reach out to the DMC team at info@deomwano.com or call us at 978-226-8168.

On the Web: Deomwano.com