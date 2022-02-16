Take the survey: Share how the current housing shortage is affecting you as part of regional housing study

CONCORD, NH – The trends and challenges affecting housing in New Hampshire will be studied as part of a project conducted by regional planning commissions, which will result in nine assessments to assist communities in creating solutions to meet future demand.

This effort is conducted in partnership with the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs’ Office of Planning and Development and the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority, and is funded by a American Rescue Plan State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund grant.

Affordable housing is crucial to the New Hampshire economy. The low housing inventory, increased population and rising prices affect families who want to live and work in the state.

The year-long Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA) project launching this month begins with a community survey, which will be conducted by each regional planning commission, and encourages residents to share what impact the housing situation has had on them; what has worked, and what needs to change. The link to each region’s survey is available at www.nharpc.org/rhna.

At the conclusion of the project, the regional planning commissions will use this survey data, along with other qualitative and quantitative data from a variety of sources to provide resources, strategies, and recommendations to local municipalities, to assist in their efforts to ensure housing availability.

For more information on the Regional Housing Needs Assessment reach out to your Regional Planning Commission at www.nharpc.org/rhna.