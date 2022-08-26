Take off: Tips for underserved hospitality owners during Sept. 13 panel discussion at The Spotlight Room

MANCHESTER, NH – Come meet with other BIPOC hospitality owners and resource organizations, learn what support is available and tell us what else you need!

Please join us Tuesday, September 13, 9-11 a.m.

The Spotlight Room at the Palace Theater

96 Hanover Street

Manchester, NH

About this event

This event is for anyone who is thinking of, currently in or considering expanding within the lodging and restaurant small business arena.

The Community Driven Economic Empowerment program’s coalition members (NHSBA, NH Community Loan Fund, NAACP, SBDC, CWE and NHLRA) want to connect with and hear from you and other hospitality small business owners from the BIPOC community across New Hampshire.

Listen to a panel of BIPOC hospitality business owners as they answer questions during a Q&A session. Voice your comments and ask questions before, during and after the panel discussion.

Find out what options, resources and assistance coalition members have available that meet your needs for you and your small business.

Help attendees, panelists and coalition members to better understand the current and past barriers your business faces in the economy.

Network before and after the informational session with other hospitality business owners, resource partners and more.

Panelists:

Sandra Almonte, Don Quijote, Manchester

Joanna Kelly, Cup of Joe, Portsmouth

Gail Somers, Yahso Jamaican Grille, Keene

David Vargas, Vida Cantina, Portsmouth

Presenters/CDEE Coalition Members