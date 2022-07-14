Take a look, it’s in the books, Reading shuts out F-Cats

READING, PENN. – The Reading Fightin’ Phils opened up a rainbow of runs that former Reading Rainbow host Levar Burton would likely have been proud of on Wednesday night, defeating the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 7-0.

New Hampshire managed just five hits in the effort, with Wendell Rijo’s three-run homer in the second giving the home team more than enough offense to win. However, Reading would pile on with a Jonathan Guzman solo shot in the fifth and a second three-run homer in the eighth from Rijo.

Hayden Juenger continued his string of bad luck in what was a frustrating start for New Hampshire. He lasted three innings and gave up just three hits, but Rijo’s blast saddled him with the loss, putting him at 0-5 on the year in Eastern League play.

The two teams play again on Thursday night.