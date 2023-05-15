Take a look, it’s in the books: Fisher Cats leave Reading with a win

READING, Penn. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats return home on a high note, defeating the Reading Fightin’ Phils, 7-5.

Dylan Rock’s second home run of the year put up a pair of Fisher Cat runs in the third and New Hampshire would get a run in the fourth off Luis De Los Santos’ seventh double of the year, with De Los Santos coming home himself later on a Karl Ellison sacrifice fly.

Ellison and De Los Santos would combine on a fielder’s choice RBI in the sixth, with Zack Cook going deep to bring Ellison home later in the inning.

Rock and Cook also had another hit and Orelvis Martinez contributed a single and a double in a six-game series that saw him collect a whopping six extra-base hits.

Andrew Bash (1-0), recording four outs in relief with a pair of strikeouts. Troy Watson picked up his third save of the year.

The Fisher Cats (17-15) return home on Tuesday to kick off a six-game set with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (14-18), with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.