Take a look, it’s in the books: Fisher Cats leave Reading with a win

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0
Sunday, May 14, 2023 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Levar Burton’s 1980s TV Show Reading Rainbow had nothing do to with Reading, Pennsylvania, other than the word “Reading.” However, we are using it for the graphic on this story due to that coincidence.

READING, Penn. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats return home on a high note, defeating the Reading Fightin’ Phils, 7-5.

Dylan Rock’s second home run of the year put up a pair of Fisher Cat runs in the third and New Hampshire would get a run in the fourth off Luis De Los Santos’ seventh double of the year, with De Los Santos coming home himself later on a Karl Ellison sacrifice fly.

Ellison and De Los Santos would combine on a fielder’s choice RBI in the sixth, with Zack Cook going deep to bring Ellison home later in the inning.

Rock and Cook also had another hit and Orelvis Martinez contributed a single and a double in a six-game series that saw him collect a whopping six extra-base hits.

Andrew Bash (1-0), recording four outs in relief with a pair of strikeouts. Troy Watson picked up his third save of the year.

The Fisher Cats (17-15) return home on Tuesday to kick off a six-game set with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (14-18), with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

About this Author

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts