Taco Tourist Takeover (and don’t forget to vote for your favorite taco)

MANCHESTER, NH – Even the sun made an appearance at the 2023 Taco Tour, which drew thousands to the city for what has been branded as “the world’s largest taco tour.”

Organizers anticipated somewhere around 20,000 attendees – although counting heads moving quickly from taco stop to taco stop is a challenge, and a precise headcount, hard to achieve. But lines were forming before the 4 p.m. dinner bell and remained throughout most of the four-hour event.

Featuring 90+ participating restaurants and businesses, there was no shortage of $3 tacos – created especially for the occasion – with the winning restaurant to receive $1,000 from Bangor Savings Bank to donate to the charity of their choice, plus bragging rights and a trophy. (Attendees can vote here until 4 p.m. on May 5).

The winner will be announced on Monday May 8, according to Cole Riel of the Greater Manchester Chamber, organizers this year’s tour.

Photo Gallery by Stacy Harrison